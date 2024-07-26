GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen representatives call on CM Stalin, seek steps to free fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Published - July 26, 2024 10:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of fishermen associations meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday. 

Representatives of fishermen associations meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of fishermen associations called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. They requested him to take steps to secure the release of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody.

They said fishermen of Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Thanjavur districts were being arrested continuously by the Sri Lankan Navy. They also sought the release of the fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody, an official release said.

Ministers S. Regupathy and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and senior officials were present.

In a social media post later in the day, Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu fishermen were, indeed, Indian fishermen and tagged Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.