Fishermen question need for new road inside Kasimedu fishing harbour

December 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen on Tuesday objected to the proposed formation of a new road inside the fishing harbour inside Kasimedu.

Speaking at a public hearing held as part of a ₹127-crore plan to modernise and upgrade the harbour, community leader Nanjil Ravi said there was hardly any space left for drying of fish, which was an integral part of their vocation. He questioned the need for the road when the Ennore Expressway had enough width to accommodate traffic heading towards the nearby Chennai Port.

Community leader K. Bharathi said formation of very long break waters for the port, as was proposed, would be detrimental to fishing activities carried out by traditional fishermen. “The map shows the port’s limit from Tiruvottiyur kuppam to the Adyar estuary, which means the traditional fishing rights of the community would be affected,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Ebenezer said that an ATM or a small branch of a bank was an absolute necessity inside the harbour. “On a daily basis transactions worth crores of rupees happen inside the harbour. Though I had submitted a petition for an ATM, the port management has not taken any steps in that direction,” he said.

The fishermen welcomed proposals to construct a compound wall and strengthen security inside the harbour. However, they cautioned against any restriction to the movement of fishermen. Fishermen wanted space to repair smaller FRP boats and catamarans inside the harbour.

As part of the project, the port, using Central government funds, proposes to construct additional fish landing wharves, a mechanised fish-handling complex, a ship-lift boat repair facility, a cleaning, packaging and cold storage, a sanitary complex, a compound wall with proper entry/exit arrangements, and an upgrade to essential amenities, such as drinking water supply and waste management. The works are to be taken up as six packages and completed in about two years time.

The Kasimedu fishing harbour is one of the State’s major facility and is spread over 96 acres and is used by around 750 mechanised boats from villages in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.