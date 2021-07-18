Fishermen oppose Centre's proposals, to stay off sea on July 19

Image for representation purpose only. Photo: Special Arrangement

RAMESWARAM

18 July 2021 15:10 IST

Fishermen to hoist black flags on their mechanised boats and hold a demonstration near Rameswaram jetty on July 19 morning

Opposing the Central government's proposals as 'anti-fishermen', members of all fishermen associations in Rameswaram have resolved to stay off the sea for a day on July 19 and hoist black flags on their boats to express their displeasure.

Resolutions were passed at a meeting held in Rameswaram on July 18 in which representatives from various fishermen associations participated.

Speaking to reporters, a fishermen leader V.P. Sesuraja said that the Union government had proposed a series of rules and regulations which were likely to be tabled in the ensuing Parliament session.

According to information available with them, Mr. Sesuraja said that the fishermen, who were spotted crossing the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) would be jailed and imposed fines. The fishermen should remit a fee as "entry fee" prior to fishing and among others.

These were nothing but anti-fishermen proposals and the associations had planned to oppose them tooth and nail. "These proposals by the Central government posed a big danger to the survival of the fishermen community," he said.

At a time, when the fishermen were finding it tough and livelihood was a big question, such measures by the Union government showed their scant regard for the community.

The fishermen leader said that the newly elected DMK government would stand by them and the DMK MPs would certainly oppose the proposals in the Parliament.

Black flag

The fishermen would hoist black flags on their mechanised boats and hold a demonstration near Rameswaram jetty on July 19 morning.

The fishermen would not venture into the sea on July 19 to show their protest and take the next course of action at a later date, Mr. Sesu Raja said.