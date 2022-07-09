Fishermen object to location of proposed fishing harbour near Pulicat
Official sources say final decision yet to be taken, all stakeholders to be consulted
Fishermen of Pulicat are objecting to the location of a proposed fishing harbour in the region. Meetings held to disseminate information have only ended up in creating a rift among the villages.
K. Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said it was unfair that one large village had been chosen without even holding consultations with stakeholders. “Many fishermen leaders have not attended these meetings or have raised objections to the proposal,” he said.
Durai Mahendran, a fishermen leader, said the government should first complete the deepening of the estuary and keep it permanently open. It has been five years since the government sanctioned funds for it. “Something has to be done before the onset of the north east monsoon. The government can also take steps to dredge the lake,” he said.
Mr. Mahendran said that fishermen were dying due to boats capsizing due to the lack of depth near the bar mouth. This happened during the last monsoon, he added.
Sources in the Fisheries department, however, clarified that the location of the harbour was yet to be finalised. “Work cannot be taken up without consulting all the stakeholders and conducting a proper study of various locations. Funds are yet to be sanctioned for the proposal,” the official said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.