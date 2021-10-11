Fishermen leader Arulanandam dead

He helped to sensitise fishemen to their rights and responsibilities

U. Arulanandam, 75, a long-time fishermen activist and Tamil Nadu representative in the Alliance for the Release of Innocent Fishermen, passed away at his residence here on Sunday.

Fishermen association leaders from many towns and districts paid homage to Arulanandam, who was instrumental in educating the fishermen on their rights and responsibilities. His family said the last rites would be performed on Monday.

Sesu Raja, a fishermen leader, said Arulanandam fought for the rights of not only Tamil Nadu fishermen but also Sri Lankan fishermen. At a time when Tamil Nadu fishermen associations were looking for support from the Union Government to hold talks with Sri Lankan officials to resolve long-pending issues, Arulanandam’s opinion was much valued.

When Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh visited Ramanathapuram district in January, Arulanandam led a fishermen delegation from Jagathapattinam in Pudukottai district and submitted a memorandum seeking compensation for the fishermen families and release of the boats anchored in Sri Lankan waters for long.