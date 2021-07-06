Fishermen in Villupuram district warned against using purse seine nets

VILLUPURAM

06 July 2021 17:06 IST

The Villupuram district administration has warned fishermen of the district against using purse seine nets that are banned by the State Government. The administration has said there will be serious legal consequences, besides seizure of boats and catch and withdrawal of welfare schemes.

In a press release, Collector D. Mohan said that the State government, as per the Fishing Regulation Act, 1983 had banned purse seine nets as it seriously harms marine life. Officials of the Fisheries Department said that several States had imposed a ban on purse seine fishing because it was a highly damaging and ecologically unsustainable method.

Fishermen in the district should change their methods and make use of alternatives supported by the government, Mr. Mohan said. If they violate the ban, the boats used for fishing and the catch will be confiscated. Legal proceedings will also be initiated against the violators he said, adding that the welfare schemes being given to fishermen will be withdrawn.