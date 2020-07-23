Fishermen held for ferrying refugees

NAGAPATTINAM

23 July 2020 00:24 IST

Two fishermen in the district were arrested by the Q Branch police on Tuesday for allegedly ferrying two Sri Lankan Tamil refugees to the island nation from Nagapattinam, based on information passed on by the Sri Lankan Embassy.

Tamilvannan and Chandiran of Seruthur fishing hamlet were arrested after they were found to have ferried Balakrishnan and his friend Thilakson, housed in refugee camps in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram respectively, to Sri Lanka on a fibre boat.

The two refugees, who were arrested in Sri Lanka by a naval team and interrogated at the Kankesanthurai Harbour, had confessed that the Nagapattinam fishermen had transported them in lieu of payment of ₹25,000.

Both were remanded in judicial custody after being arrested by the Q Branch.