Fishermen, devotees return from Katchatheevu festival

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made at the two-day annual St Antony’s Church festival in Katchatheevu, fishermen and devotees from the coastal district of Ramanathapuram on Saturday said they were pleasantly surprised to meet the fishermen from Sri Lanka and also described the interaction with Sri Lankan Minister Douglas Devananda as ‘fruitful’.

After the pandemic surfaced, the pilgrimage was prohibited over the last two years. With situation turning normal, the governments of India and Sri Lanka agreed to allow the pilgrims, but with restrictions.

Initially, only 50 pilgrims were given permission to take part in the festival held on March 11 and 12. However, at the eleventh hour, permission was granted for another 50 pilgrims.

In all, 76 people from Rameswaram went to Katchatheevu in three mechanised boats and a country boat.

According to Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader, they had an interaction with their Sri Lankan counterparts. “We had the opportunity to share our grievances directly in the presence of the Minister. The woes of the fishermen in the hands of Sri Lankan Navy and the manner in which they were jailed and the boats auctioned figured during the talks,” he told The Hindu.

The Sri Lankan fishermen also pointed to the use of banned fish nets by the Indian fishermen. and said they wanted to preserve the natural resources and explained the demerits of trawling.

On arrival at the Rameswaram fishing jetty, the fishermen hoped to start a new beginning with peace and security for them while venturing into the Palk Bay.