Fishermen demand action against officials

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 04:45 IST

Fishermen community leaders on Saturday staged day-long hunger fasts in their homes and offices demanding that action be taken against the officials responsible for the Thoothukudi firing incident. While welcoming the State government’s decision to give jobs to the kin of those who lost their lives, they also sought indefinite closure of the copper plant in Thoothukudi.

White paper

They said that the government must conduct a thorough enquiry into the functioning of the plant and submit a white paper on the pollution and environmental damage that it has caused.

Advertising

Advertising