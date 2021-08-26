Fishermen concerned over time restrictions

CHENNAI

26 August 2021 01:10 IST

‘Rule will ruin marine fishing industry’

Fishermen have expressed concern over time restrictions being placed on boats.

“Cases are being filed in Cuddalore against fishermen who have stayed at sea for over 12 hours. Such restrictions have never been placed on fishermen except on those in Rameswaram and Thoothukudi where boats have to fish amidst dangers of being fired at,” said K. Bharathi, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.

Selvam, a fisherman from Cuddalore said officials of the Fisheries Department and police were implementing the time restrictions mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Marine Fisheries Act which would not be suitable for those who stay at sea for longer durations. “We travel to our chosen spot for about 5-10 hours, cast the net and wait overnight and if the catch is good, return to the shore. A 12-hour-long window would hardly suffice for trawl and gill net vessels,” he said. If that rule was applied to all fishing harbours in the State, it would ruin the entire marine fishing industry, said Ko. Su. Mani, a community leader. “The issue in Cuddalore has to do with purse siene nets and nothing else. These fishing hamlets took to the now-banned fishing mode since their livelihood was affected. A fresh study must be done to see whether all forms of ‘surukku valai’ fishing are harmful,” he said. Mr. Bharathi said the Act must be amended to remove the time restriction clause.

Advertising

Advertising

Fisheries Department sources said steps would be taken to ensure fishermen are not put to trouble.