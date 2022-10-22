Fisherman injured: Attempt to murder case filed against Indian Navy personnel

The 30-year-old sustained injuries when Indian Navy personnel fired warning shots at a fishing boat he was on, in the Palk Bay, early on Friday

C.Jaisankar TIRUCH
October 22, 2022 12:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Veeravel, 30 is under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine police of Vedaranyam, near Nagapattinam, have registered a case against unnamed personnel of the Indian Navy for firing warning shots at a fishing boat in the Palk Bay, which led to a fisherman from Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district sustaining injuries, on Friday

Acting on a complaint by Selvakumar, who was among the fishermen on board the fishing boat, the police have booked the naval personnel under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injuries by dangerous weapons) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 (1) of the Arms Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

K. Veeravel (30), the injured fisherman, is under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. His condition is said to be stable. A naval ship, which was patrolling the Park Bay, had fired warning shots at the fishing boat he was on after it had observed the ‘suspicious’ boat in the early hours of Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fishing industry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app