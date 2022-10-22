Fisherman injured: Attempt to murder case filed against Indian Navy personnel

K. Veeravel, 30 is under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Marine police of Vedaranyam, near Nagapattinam, have registered a case against unnamed personnel of the Indian Navy for firing warning shots at a fishing boat in the Palk Bay, which led to a fisherman from Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai district sustaining injuries, on Friday

Acting on a complaint by Selvakumar, who was among the fishermen on board the fishing boat, the police have booked the naval personnel under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injuries by dangerous weapons) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 27 (1) of the Arms Act.

K. Veeravel (30), the injured fisherman, is under treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. His condition is said to be stable. A naval ship, which was patrolling the Park Bay, had fired warning shots at the fishing boat he was on after it had observed the ‘suspicious’ boat in the early hours of Friday.