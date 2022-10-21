Mayiladuthurai fisherman injured as Indian Navy opens fire in Gulf of Mannar

ADVERTISEMENT
A fisherman from Vanagiri near Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, was critically injured while fishing in the Gulf of Mannar, when an Indian Naval patrol team reportedly opened fire on Thursday night.
The Naval personnel attached to the Indian Naval Air Station at Uchipuli are believed to have opened fire after the fishing vessel did not heed to their signal to stop, and one of the fishers on board, K. Veeravel (30) was injured, according to preliminary information received here.
Veeravel was later rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital by the Naval personnel.
