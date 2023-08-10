HamberMenu
Fisherman drowns in sea

August 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A fisherman drowned in the sea off Colachel coast in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday as the boat in which he ventured into the sea along with five others was hit by a violent wave and capsized.

Police said a group of fishermen had gone for fishing in the country boat owned by Joseph, 52, of Colachel on Wednesday night. When they were returning to the shores and were just 200 metres away from Colachel Fishing Harbour on Thursday morning, a huge wave hit the boat and toppled it.

Five of the six fishermen in the boat were rescued, but Ansal, 63, of Azhikal village went missing and Colachel Marine Police were alerted. Even as a search for him was on, Ansal’s body got entangled in the fishnet spread by a fisherman near Kottilpadu coast. The Marine Police sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for a post-mortem.

