Fisheries varsity V-C contests complaint

S. Felix, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging a government order issued by the Fisheries Department on May 9 appointing an enquiry officer to probe a “sexual harassment” complaint lodged against him by a faculty of the university.

Justice Satrughana Pujahari issued notice to the State government on the petition returnable by four weeks.

In his affidavit, the Vice-Chancellor claimed that the complaint lodged by the faculty concerned did not make out an allegation of sexual harassment and hence the appointment of the inquiry officer was completely unwarranted.

‘False complaint’

Stating that he was a stickler for work, who believed in making his subordinates perform their duties without any lapses, he said that a false complaint had been lodged against him at the instance of a former Registrar, against whom he had initiated action on the charge of having caused financial loss to the university.

He alleged that the government had refused to furnish a copy of the complaint lodged against him and it was only the inquiry officer Justice K. Venkataraman, a retired judge of the High Court, who was kind enough to provide him a copy.

Nevertheless, the government had erroneously ordered an inquiry under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, he said and urged the court to quash the G.O.