Fisheries varsity to release merit list on Oct 29

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University will publish the merit list on Oct 29. The last date for candidates to submit the application forms is Oct 26.

The University started issue of application forms on Sept 26.

Applicants must have passed class 12 or its equivalent to be eligible for admission, which will be conducted online, according to pro-Chancellor D. Jayakumar.

The University has allocated six seats to the wards of fisher community in the B Sc Fisheries and two seats in B Tech Fisheries Engineering. For further details candidates may approach either the fisheries colleges in the districts or the University. Candidates may call 04365-256430 or 944261908.