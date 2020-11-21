Fisheries varsity seats filled up

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University has completed its admission process for 386 seats in its various programmes.

The university had received 3,030 applications this year.

Under the special category for the wards of fishermen, 150 applications were received for eight seats.

The State government will absorb the entire tuition, hostel and mess fees of the candidates admitted under this category, according to officials of the university.

Counselling held

Counselling for all special category candidates, including sports quota, children of ex-servicemen and persons with disability, was conducted in person, whereas for the general category it was conducted online, said M. Rajkumar, Director of Extension Education.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar distributed admission cards to the first five candidates at the university, Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said.