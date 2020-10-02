Tamil Nadu

Fisheries varsity invites applications

Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University has started issuing applications for admission to Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F. Sc.) degree programmes for the current academic year. Details are available at www.tnjfu.ac.in.

Applications must be submitted before October 26. There are 120 seats in the three constituent colleges in Thoothukudi, Ponneri and Thalainayeru.

For more details, contact the Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, from 9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email deanfcrituty@tnjfu.ac.in.

