Fisheries University invites applications for undergraduate admissions

In this academic year, 347 seats will be filled with students from within Tamil Nadu, a press release said

The Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) has invited applications for 2020-21 undergraduate admissions.

TNJFU said it offers Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.), B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering) and B.B.A. (Fisheries Business Management) in degree courses; besides B.Voc. (Industrial Fish Processing Technology), B.Voc. (Industrial Aquaculture), B.Voc. (Industrial Fishing Technology) and B.Voc. (Aquatic Animal Health Management).

During this academic year, 347 seats will be filled with students from within Tamil Nadu. Twenty-six seats have been allotted for other State students, 14 for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) students and five for foreign nationals.

Additionally, six seats in B.F.Sc. and two seats in B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering) have been allotted under ‘Fishermen wards – Special Category.’ Fees for the students admitted under this special category are sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board (TNFWB).

Online applications and prospectus for UG degree programmes have been made available on the University website, www.tnjfu.ac.in from September 26. The last date for submission of online application is October 26, Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said in a press release.

Students applying under Special Categories must upload their relevant documents while filling the online application. Students need not send their applications by post, the release said.

Based on the cut-off marks obtained in higher secondary, the rank list will be generated and released on October 29. Counselling will be carried out online. However, counselling for candidates under special categories will be conducted in-person and the date will be informed later through the website.

For more information call, 04365-256430 or 9442601908.