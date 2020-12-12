Fisheries Minister ridicules MNM founder

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 17:11 IST

Fisheries Minister and the ruling AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar on Friday ridiculed Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan for his decision to begin his election campaign.

Accusing the MNM leader of having remained indoors and stayed away from rendering any public service in all the eight months after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Jayakumar told reporters that Mr. Haasan had decided to undertake the visit only for the purpose of garnering votes which would not cut ice with people. “Those who are carrying out politics through social media will not be able to generate any impact,” the Minister added.

