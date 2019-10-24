Fisheries Department opens control room

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Wednesday inaugurated a central control room for the department at the Directorate of Fisheries. The facility would operate 24x7 during the monsoon.

It will facilitate communication with other control rooms in the coastal districts and with fishermen at sea during times of crisis. It would pass on weather warnings received from the Regional Meteorological Centre to district officials.

The State has 5,883 mechanised fishing boats, 36,843 motorised country craft and 5,544 non-motorised country craft. Among the mechanised fishing boats, 1,500 are deep sea going multi-day boats that go beyond 150 nautical miles and operate for a period of 15-30 days per voyage.

In an effort to maintain communication with fishers, The government has distributed 2,535 units of 25 watts fixed mount marine VHF sets to mechanised fishing boats and 15,004 units of 5 watts hand-held marine VHF sets to traditional fishermen.

The Minister also launched the new-look website www.fisheries.tn.gov.in of the department. Fisheries Secretary K. Gopal and Director of Fisheries G. S. Sameeran were present on the occasion.