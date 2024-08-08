Fish stalls at newly-constructed market on Marina beach Loop Road to be allotted from Monday, GCC tells Madras High Court

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the allotment of 357 out of 360 stalls at the newly constructed fish market on the Marina beach Loop Road would begin from Monday and that the allottees’ list had also been finalised.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Sureshkumar and A.D. Jagadish Chandira who were seized of a suo motu writ petition taken up in 2023 against the encroachment of both sides of the Loop Road by fish sellers, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran said the market was fully ready.

The GCC had begun constructing the fish market complex, with vehicle parking facilities, in April 2023 after the High Court had taken serious note of the traffic chaos created on the Loop Road because of the fish sellers squatting on both sides of the road thereby prevening free movement of motor vehicles.

When the suo motu case was listed for hearing on Thursday pursuant to a long break for over a year, the AAG reported that the construction of the new fish market complex on the Loop Road had been completed in all respects and that a list of 357 eligible allottees too had been drawn by the GCC.

On being asked by the judges as to whether the new fish market would put an end to the menace of fish sellers squatting on the public road without there being any hue and cry alleging non allotment to any more fish sellers, the AAG said alternative arrangements would be made even if someone had been left out.

After recording his submissions, the judges granted two weeks time for the GCC to continue with the process of allotment of fish stall in the market complex and file a status report before the court along with a list of the allottees in order to enable the court to pass further orders in the case.

PUSH CARTS

While hearing another writ petition pending in the court since 2021 seeking 5% reservation for the physically challenged in the allotment of 900 modern pushcarts to the vendors on Marina beach, the Division Bench wanted to know the present status of the push cart scheme.

Justice Sureshkumar recalled that the GCC had decided to procure 900 push carts pursuant to a series of directions passed by a Division Bench of the High Court between 2018 and 2021 for beautification of the Marina beach. He wanted to know the present status of the scheme.

The Bench led by him granted two weeks time for the GCC standing counsel to obtain instructions on the status of the push carts that were already procured and whether there was any impediment in implementing the scheme.

VENDING LICENCE

Disposing of several other writ petitions related to grant of vending licence in the city, the judges took note that the GCC had already identified vending and non vending zones and constituted vending committees too under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

Therefore, the judges disposed of a majority of the cases by directing the individual vendors concerned to make applications to the zonal vending committees in the prescribed format and ordering that such applications must be considered within two months.

However, in the case of Marina beach alone, the judges took note of GCC’s submission that the vending licences were not being issued now due to the ongoing underground Metro Rail station construction work there.