Fish, meat shops to be shut in Madurai on Sunday

Madurai district administration has said that shops selling meat and fish will be closed on Sunday.

A press release by Collector T. G. Vinay said that with Section 144 being enforced, fish and meat shops would be closed. The shops were briefly allowed to open on Sundays when the relaxations were lifted in May.

An official from the Revenue Department said there was chaos every Sunday even when the complete lockdown was enforced by the government in April and May. Since the administration was unable to control the crowds thronging markets in Narimedu, K. Pudur, Therkkuvasal and Opulapadithurai, the shops had been asked to close down, he said.

There had also been a sharp increase in the number of cases registered in areas including Narimedu and K. Pudur, making them COVID-19 hotspots.