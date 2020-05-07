First train from T.N.

The authorities arranged the first train to transport migrant workers, patients and their caregivers to Ranchi from the Katpadi junction in Vellore district on Wednesday. Nearly 1,230 passengers had been waiting to return to their home State, Jharkhand.

A meeting to work out the modalities was held at the Collectorate and the officials submitted the names and other particulars of the passengers to Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.

The migrant workers and others had gathered outside the Collector's office to highlight their plight and Vellore Collector had ordered for enlisting their details.

They were screened before being transported by buses to the Katpadi junction. The train would be a non-stop service to reach Ranchi by Thursday night, said an official.

Ever since the lockdown was extended to May 17, these workers were restless and wanted to return to their hometown. Hundreds of people from north and north eastern States were staying in lodges in and around various hospitals in Vellore and they were left without money to extend their stay.