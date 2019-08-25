First special grievances meet sees more than 400 petitions

The first set of special grievances meetings started at Dhamalerimuthur, a village in Jolarpet Block in Vellore District on Saturday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani, inaugurated the meeting in the presence of Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram. Over 400 petitions were received at the meet.

Under this scheme, which is to be implemented across the State, an official team from the departments of Revenue, Rural Development, Municipal Administration and others would receive petitions on a specified date from public.

“Information on these petitions will be uploaded in computers and forwarded to concerned departments within a week. Then, within a month the grievance would be redressed,” Mr. Shanmuga Sundram said.

The outcome of the petitions would be communicated to the petitioners through SMS and the petitioners would get communication for rejection and officials would advise them to get the remedy with additional documents, said a revenue department official said at the meeting.

Sub-Collector, Priyanka Pankajam, Tahsildar, Anandakrishnan, Tirupattur Sugar Mill chairman A.R. Rajendran participated.

In a similar meeting held at Sathuvachari, Vellore, Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Marududevan presided and Sub-Collector, Vellore, K. Meghraj received the petitions from residents of wards 17 to 24 of Vellore Municipal Corporation.

In his petition, former councillor of VMC, Sivaji sought patta for the residents of Moolaikollai, Kozhikoondu and Indira Nagar. There are nearly 300 residences in ward 21 who have lived there for more than 25 years, he said.