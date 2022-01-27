Tamil Nadu

First phase of T.N. bird census to be conducted on January 28 and 29

S. Balachandran, scientist, Bombay Natural History Society, with officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department at a pre-bird census in Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 27 January 2022 17:13 IST
Updated: 27 January 2022 17:13 IST

Initiated by the State Forest Department, the census will cover coastal and migratory birds

The first phase of the Tamil Nadu State Synchronised Bird Census-2022 will be initiated by the Forest Department on January 28 and 29. It will cover coastal and migratory birds.

The department has announced guidelines for conducting the census. Participants will have to fill the data only in the data sheet given to them and submit it through the nodal officers concerned.

The nodal officers have been asked to coordinate with the organisations concerned, be it civil society groups, scientific organisations or non-governmental organisations, to train participants on the census schedule.

The documents specified for conducting bird census include a list of wetland species usually found on the census sites and a write-up containing, methodology, list of wetlands and bird sanctuaries and census schedule.

