First phase of T.N. bird census to be conducted on January 28 and 29

The first phase of the Tamil Nadu State Synchronised Bird Census-2022 will be initiated by the Forest Department on January 28 and 29. It will cover coastal and migratory birds.

The department has announced guidelines for conducting the census. Participants will have to fill the data only in the data sheet given to them and submit it through the nodal officers concerned.

The nodal officers have been asked to coordinate with the organisations concerned, be it civil society groups, scientific organisations or non-governmental organisations, to train participants on the census schedule.

The documents specified for conducting bird census include a list of wetland species usually found on the census sites and a write-up containing, methodology, list of wetlands and bird sanctuaries and census schedule.