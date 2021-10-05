First phase of ordinary polls tomorrow

CHENNAI

05 October 2021 00:59 IST

Campaign ended on Monday

The rural local bodies in nine newly constituted districts are set for polling in the first phase of the ordinary elections scheduled for Wednesday. The campaign ended on Monday.

As many as 23,998 posts are expected to be filled through the two-phase elections. A total of 79,433 candidates are in the fray in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram districts.

More than 17,000 police personnel and over 3,400 Home Guards will be deployed for the first phase. The State Election Commission said in an order that political leaders and workers and outsiders should have left the poll-bound areas by Monday evening. State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar chaired a virtual meeting to discuss the installation of cameras for monitoring the voting.

