First phase of counselling for general seats draws to a close

The first phase of counselling for general category seats ended on Thursday, with 275 vacancies in government medical colleges and 202 vacancies in self-financing medical colleges.
On Thursday, 42 seats were filled in government medical colleges and 10 in self-financing institutions.
In government dental colleges, while 15 seats were filled, there were 51 vacancies. In self-financing dental colleges, 26 seats were filled and 896 seats remained vacant.
Of the 551 candidates who were called, 393 attended counselling and 296 opted to be wait-listed. As many as 158 candidates were absent.
On Friday, counselling will begin for seats under SC, SCA and ST category.
This year the scores in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test were much higher than in 2018 and 2019, which pushed the cut off up by over 90 marks in some categories.
Few takers for BDS
The lack of enthusiasm for BDS surprised medical education officials. “Even in government dental colleges, only one seat has been taken this year under the all-India Quota,” an official said.
“Students want to take up MBBS and are willing to wait,” he added.
The expectation that the State government would commission 11 medical colleges in the coming year had enthused the students to try and qualify in NEET with higher marks next year and aim for MBBS, said some medical educators.
