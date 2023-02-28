ADVERTISEMENT

First meeting of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board held

February 28, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, chaired by Karthikeya Sivasenpathy, the chairperson, was held at the Secretariat, Chennai on Tuesday. A few resolutions were adopted for the welfare of Tamil diaspora.

Registration and issuing of identity cards for Tamils from the State working or studying abroad, providing them an insurance cover, helpline, ensuring education of children of those who die abroad, were some of the proposals for which resolutions were adopted.

