HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First meeting of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board held

February 28, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first meeting of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, chaired by Karthikeya Sivasenpathy, the chairperson, was held at the Secretariat, Chennai on Tuesday. A few resolutions were adopted for the welfare of Tamil diaspora.

Registration and issuing of identity cards for Tamils from the State working or studying abroad, providing them an insurance cover, helpline, ensuring education of children of those who die abroad, were some of the proposals for which resolutions were adopted.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.