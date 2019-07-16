First-level checking of EVMs begins

The District Election Officer in Vellore has begun the process of first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) on the regulated market premises at Tollgate here.

District Election Officer A. Shanmuga Sundram visited the centre on Monday and discussed various issues relating to EVMs, VVPATs and control units with engineers from Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL), who would be assisting the Election Commission in conducting polls on August 5.

Thirty engineers from the BEL would be on the job of verifying each and every machine here. Officials said they would look at the technical aspects, check if the EVMs were functioning properly and were fit to be used in the polls.

In advance

The first-level checking is being undertaken in advance so that all checks were carried out without any undue haste in the presence of representatives of political parties.

This had to be completed before the finalisation of the list of contesting candidates in an election. The work included removal of address tags, ballot papers, cleaning of superscriptions on control unit and balloting unit of electronic voting machines and clearing of earlier poll data. Besides, physical verification of carrying cases, control unit, ballot unit, connecting cable, connector, and latches was done to ensure no breakages.

According to EC officials, in the Vellore Lok Sabha election, 3,853 EVMs, 1,919 control units and 2,099 VVPAT machines would be put into use. The Vellore Lok Sabha constituency comprises Vellore, Anaicut, Kilvaithinankuppam (SC), Gudiyatham (SC), Ambur and Vaniyambadi Assembly constituencies.

The officials have requested for 20% more machines to be readied to meet the demand in case of faults during the election process.