Tamil Nadu

First grievances meeting held in Tirupattur

more-in

Farmers raised concerns about the recent wild boar attack on their fields and sought additional compensation for crop damage due to attacks by wild animals.

Tirupattur district collector M.P. Sivanarul, who addressed farmers at the first (since the formation of Tirupattur) Farmers Grievance Meeting on Friday, said that these attacks have been commonplace in the district and a detailed report would be sent to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

He asked officials of agriculture, forest, horticulture, agri-engineering and co-operative departments to chalk out a plan to address the expressed grievances

He asked the rural development department to heed farmers’ suggestions on Kudimaramathu scheme.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 1:26:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/first-grievances-meeting-held-in-tirupattur/article30416245.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY