First grievances meeting held in Tirupattur

Farmers raised concerns about the recent wild boar attack on their fields and sought additional compensation for crop damage due to attacks by wild animals.

Tirupattur district collector M.P. Sivanarul, who addressed farmers at the first (since the formation of Tirupattur) Farmers Grievance Meeting on Friday, said that these attacks have been commonplace in the district and a detailed report would be sent to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

He asked officials of agriculture, forest, horticulture, agri-engineering and co-operative departments to chalk out a plan to address the expressed grievances

He asked the rural development department to heed farmers’ suggestions on Kudimaramathu scheme.