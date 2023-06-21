ADVERTISEMENT

First food court at Vellore fort to be opened soon

June 21, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - VELLORE

It is aimed at promoting historical sites and monuments in the State by providing basic amenities to visitors

The Hindu Bureau

The ASI officials said only electrical work is pending in the new building.  | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will start the first food court inside the Vellore fort complex soon.

The ASI officials said only electrical work was pending in the new building. The work was being done on a war footing to ensure visitors get quality food and other eatables at reasonable cost. “The electrical work is expected to be completed in a month. Once the contractor hands over the building to us, a tender will be floated to run the new food court,” said K. Akalya, Junior Conservation Assistant In-Charge, ASI (Vellore Circle).  

Built at a cost of  ₹3 crore by the ASI, the food court was part of the efforts by the national heritage body to promote historical sites and monuments in the State by providing basic amenities to visitors and history enthusiasts. It is located near the Jalakandeswarar temple, which was built during Vijayanagara period, as devotees and pilgrims to the Shiva temple can make use of the new facility. With a spacious veranda, the food court can accommodate at least 50-60 persons at a time. Once opened, north and south Indian cuisines will be served. Snacks, chat items, beverages and ice creams will also be sold.  

Spread over 137 acres at the centre of Old Town, the fort has 53 colonial buildings where families of the Mysore king Hyder Ali and his son, Tipu Sultan, spent their last years as prisoners. Currently, a few of these old buildings are being used as offices of Vellore taluk, PWD, district treasury and forest department.

Along with ASI, Vellore Corporation has been executing various beautification and public utility works in the fort under the Smart Cities Mission scheme at a cost of  ₹9 crore. The civic body has installed over 1,000 ornamental lamps, covering around the entire parapet wall of the fort. It also laid a 2.4 km-carriageway that leads to important monuments and buildings inside the fort.

