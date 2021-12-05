First dose coverage of vaccination crosses 80% in State

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 01:25 IST

With 20.98 lakh doses administered during the 13th mega vaccination camp on Saturday, Tamil Nadu’s first dose coverage crossed 80% of the eligible population while the second dose coverage stood at 47.46%.

“When compared to the recent mega camps, the response was good on Saturday. While Omicron is a variant of concern, it is time that those who are yet to get the first dose and those who are due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, ensure that they take the dose on their own during the daily camps,” Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said.

During the mega camp, 7,50,147 persons received the first dose and 13,48,565 persons received the second dose of vaccine. The State’s eligible population for vaccination was 5,78,91,000.

While the first dose coverage stood at 80.44%, the second dose coverage — fully vaccinated — was 47.46%.

The national COVID-19 vaccination status as on December 2 was 83.7% for first dose and 47.5% for second dose, according to data from the Health department.