First DMK Mayor for Dindigul Corporation

DINDIGUL

Out of the 48 wards in the Dindigul Corporation, the ruling party - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have romped home victory by winning in 37 wards.

By this stellar performance, the party is set to have its first Mayor for the Dindigul Corporation.

The counting, which began at 8 a.m., started on a dull note. However, after about an hour, the DMK cadre began celebrations by presenting shawls and garlands to the winners, who came out on a jubilant mood after getting the declaration certificate from the Returning Officers.

The former minister and AIADMK MLA Dindigul C Srinivasan’s son C S Rajmohan who contested successfully from Ward 4, defeated his nearest DMK rival by 421 votes. There were tense moments from the time the counting started in the ward. Police bandobust ensured there were no untoward incidents.

While the secular front tally was 37 seats including DMK: 30, CPI (M): 3, Congress: 2, IUML: 1 and VCK 1, the AIADMK won in 5 wards, Independents: 5 and BJP was declared elected from 1 ward.

During the AIADMK regime, Dindigul elected Marudaraj of the AIADMK as the first Mayor, after it was upgraded from Municipality.

The city, which was considered as a fort of the AIADMK, has now changed hands and the DMK was set to have its first Mayor.

The DMK bagged Palani, Kodaikanal and Oddanchatram Municipalities in style and swept all the 23 Town Panchayats in the district. In fact, Chinnalapatti Town Panchayat will have not a single opposition member as all the 18 wards were won by the DMK.

Victory for CM’s performance

Speaking to reporters, DMK district secretary and TN Minister I Periasami said that the people were impressed with the performance of the DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Right from the day one, Mr Stalin had been instrumental in improving the standards of the common man. Today’s victory was a gift to his hard work. The DMK cadre in Dindigul district would strive hard to bring in growth and development irrespective of to whom they had cast their votes, he added.