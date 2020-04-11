First Covid-19 patient discharged from Tiruvannamalai hospital

A 28-year-old novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient was discharged from the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

He had spent 14 days in hospital for treatment and his subsequent blood tests showed ‘negative’, according to Health Department officials.

Tiruvannamalai Collector, K.S. Kandasamy gave him with prasadams from Sri Arunchaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai and a few fruits.

The doctors, who treated the patient, said it was his routine and strict adherence to the doctor's advice that helped him recover. “This patient from Tiruvannamalai who was admitted here had cooperated fully in the treatment. We are sending him in an ambulance to his residence. He will be under home quarantine for the next few days. There are nine more patients being treated at the hospital and their condition is stable,” said a medical officer from the hospital.

Hospital Dean K. Thirumalbabu and Deputy Director (Health Services) R. Meera gave him a warm send off. He is the first Covid-19 patient to be discharged. He was admitted after he was found to be a contact of a patient from Phoenix Mall in Chennai.