First batch of women students enrol in courses at Nandanam Arts College

The first batch of women students were admitted to undergraduate programmes at the Nandanam Arts College on Monday. The government had declared it a co-educational institution recently.

On Monday, around 200 women students from various parts of the State were invited for counselling, said Jothi Venkateswaran, principal, Nandanam Arts College, said.

E. Oviya, who chose B.Sc in plant biology and biotechnology, said she was fulfilling her father’s wish. The national-level volleyball player hailed from Santhavaasal village in Tiruvannamalai district. K. Sharumathi, who studied at a government school in Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, has enrolled in the B.Com course. “I am a first-generation learner. My uncle chose the college,” she said.

V. Yamuna, who has been admitted to the B.Com course, said: “There is a college in Kundrathur but the teaching quality is better here. I want to study chartered accountancy. If I studied here, I could go to a coaching class in T. Nagar.”

For K. Pushpa, her daughter’s wish to study BBA had been fulfilled. “The Chengalpattu college is closer to home, but my daughter’s marks for BBA were low. The college suggested that we could try here,” she said.

The college offers 16 undergraduate and 13 postgraduate courses. It has 4,251 students and 160 teachers. Mr. Jothi Venkateswaran said that in the first round of counselling, six women had been admitted. Women students would be admitted only in the first shift currently. “We have been admitting women in postgraduate programmes since 2003-04. There are women pursuing part-time Ph.Ds as well,” he said.

Each class will have at least 10 women students. The sanctioned student strength is 1,192. In the first phase 2,336 women have applied, and in the second phase, 641 applications were received, he said. The decision to admit women helped fill the vacancies arising from male students who could not join despite being given admission.

“Once we admit them, they have to take the receipt to the welfare hostel. The hostels are run by the Welfare Department, which takes two months to admit them. This uncertainty forces students to leave. Every year, we get around 300 vacancies because of this,” Mr. Jothi Venkateswaran said.