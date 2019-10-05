First batch of students selected for student police cadet project

The first batch of students, who will be part of Student Police Cadet Programme, were hand-picked by a special team of police officials and teachers from Voorhees Higher Secondary School in Vellore on Friday.

The initiative to educate schoolchildren on social responsibility through interactions with police personnel in the district was launched last month. Superintendent of Police, Vellore, Praveshkumar, while inaugurating the programme said that this initiative will provide students an opportunity to understand the responsibility of the police force in discharging their duties. The nodal officer for the district and Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Palaniselvam, said 22 students each from eighth and ninth standard in these schools will be trained on issues related to community policing, disaster management, leadership qualities, sanitation and road safety.

Centrally-sponsored

Chief Electoral Officer S. Mars said that 199 government and government-aided schools from the district have been selected for this programme sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs. School Correspondent, D. John Gnanakkan, headmaster J. Ebenezer and chief programme officer, E. Juliet Sampoornam participated.