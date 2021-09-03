First, a safe environment for students, then lessons

CEOs told to work in tandem with schools, ensure compliance with norms

Instead of delving into lessons straightaway, schools in Tamil Nadu have been asked to focus first on creating a healthy and safe environment for students, who may have faced physical and emotional setbacks during their absence from the campus.

In a circular, the School Education Commissioner and the Director of Elementary Education have asked the Chief Educational Officers to work in tandem with schools and ensure that the safety norms are strictly followed. Efforts are being made to identify students who are out of school. After the schools were reopened on Wednesday, students who have had a long absence or who have dropped out will be identified and helped. The circular reiterates that schools or students who wish to continue with other modes of learning like online classes can do so, as have been stated in the standard operating procedure. Schools have also been asked to ensure that parents sign a consent form for their children to attend in-person classes.

Teachers have been asked to intervene, considering the learning levels of the students. A bridge course, aimed at addressing the learning gaps, will have to be conducted as recommended by the School Education Department. They have also been asked to promote classroom discussions and provide special attention and guidance to students who need them. Schools can set aside time for students to engage in activities to hone their skills in music, art, and elocution. A medical team is expected to inspect schools and offer assistance to teachers and students, if need be.