Firms welcome easing of curbs, but say more steps needed

The State government’s decision to lift certain restrictions, except in containment zones, has evoked a mixed reaction from industries. While some players have welcomed the move, others say the government should go further.

“We welcome the move to allow factories outside the city to operate with 50% of their workers. To begin with, we will operate one shift, and slowly ramp up [operations],” said B.C. Datta, vice-president, Hyundai Motor India.

“Most of our suggestions have been factored into the relaxations, especially [the one on] allowing the operation of export-oriented units. Allowing construction work would also help kickstart economic activity,” said Hari K. Thiagarajan, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council.

S. Vasudevan, joint secretary, Tamilnadu Small and Tiny Industries’ Association, welcomed the announcement and said that clear standard operating procedures need to be issued. However, he added that employees’ movement should have been allowed on the basis of self-declaration by the employer, with address proof and ID proof, as getting permission from the administration would pose practical difficulties.

Strict adherence

“It is important that industries behave responsibly and strictly follow the newly-defined standard operating processes, as they shoulder an equal, if not bigger, responsibility to make the lockdown exit seamless, sustainable and scalable,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We will resume construction activities by May 6, after seeking further instructions from the government. The allowing of construction activities will help reduce the anxiety of migrant workers, who are waiting to return to their home States,” said S. Sridharan, chairman of CREDAI Tamil Nadu.

He pointed out that real-estate firms wanted their back offices to function with minimal staff for activities like making building plans, and had also sought the opening of registration offices as there was a backlog. This had not been allowed, and the association would make a representation to the government in this regard, he said.

“Many of us were getting nervous as the business was hit hard. It is a welcome move to allow [the functioning of] standalone and neighbourhood retail stores selling electronics and home appliances, as well as home-care providers,” said B.K. Shankaranarayan, CEO, Viveks.

“Jewellery outlets have not been allowed [to function], which is disappointing. We have already lost huge business due to the lockdown. We would make a representation to the government,” said N. Anantha Padmanaban, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

Panaruna Aqeel, chairman, Council for Leather Exports, welcomed the relaxations and said this would help the industry get orders. He, however, added that the key requirement was that the samples should be moved out before May 15. Otherwise, there will not be any orders for India, and they will all go to other countries.

Raja Shanmugham, president of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said that garment exporters could now compete with manufacturers in other countries as they will be able to make samples for the next season.