Log onto Clubhouse and get a job

5 companies got onto invite-only networking app with 100 jobs on offer

Listening to conversations on Clubhouse can fetch you a job! Five companies from Tamil Nadu, including start-ups, got onto the invite-only audio social networking app on Saturday for recruiting candidates. And in the first 15 minutes, over 100 people got into the room called Gig Hiring. Together these firms had over 100 jobs on offer.

“TenderCuts, Agira Technologies, Mastero Technology Services, Draup and iSource Group, which runs BillingParadise and CaptioningStar, will be participating in the first round of hiring. We intend to do this more often, and many people are looking for jobs now,” said Sivakumar Sadayappan, CEO of iSource Group and curator of this forum. “We hit upon this idea last week; thereafter, we had a brainstorming session, and we are now ready to hire,” he told The Hindu.

The founders of the companies, along with their human resource teams, got onto Clubhouse and made a pitch for the organisation and laid out the details of the jobs on offer.

Then the audience were allowed to ask questions to clear their doubts. And once this was done, potential candidates were cherry-picked and mapped with the recruiters.

Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of TenderCuts, an omni-channel meat and seafood brand, said that before COVID-19 broke out, the company participated in job fairs and went for campus recruitments. “But both options are not possible now with the lockdown and other restrictions. So we thought why not explore this new opportunity,” he said.

He pointed out that those logging onto Clubhouse are aspirational youngsters, the company’s target audience.

Aravind Subramanian of Mastero Technology said, “We are looking to hire digital marketing professionals and business analysts. Clubhouse will be a great platform to target Gen Z audience who are digital savvy.”