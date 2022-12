Firm ties up with IIT-Ropar for research into online learning

December 27, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Guvi, a firm incubated with support from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, has partnered with IIT-Ropar to jointly conduct conduct experiments in teaching, learning and modern pedagogies to improve learning. Guvi’s Zen Class career programmes and regional language ed-tech services are offered online. The partnership will collaborate in pedagogies that teach programming, data science and data engineering, among other fields. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics higher education / research / online / teaching and learning / advanced training / engineering colleges

