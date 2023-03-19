Firm on clean politics, not criticising any political party: Annamalai

March 19, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday said he was firm on delivering clean politics and not criticising any political party or its style of functioning.

“I am firm on marching towards clean politics. If I have to change otherwise, I have come to the conclusion that I don’t require such politics,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Annamalai’s recent remarks, during a party office-bearers’ meeting, that he would offer to resign as president if the BJP was to continue its alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha election has caused a stir among his own party members and the AIADMK.

“I don’t want to comment on the style of other political parties and its leaders. My two year political stint has shown me that time has come for clean politics and there is room for acceptance,” he said, adding that he could not decide on the alliance and the decision would be taken by party high command.

“The cost of doing politics in Tamil Nadu is high. I have been communicating this to senior leaders in the party. If we do what other parties are doing, the BJP will lose its image as a party with a difference,” he said.

Admitting that his remarks had led to debates and become a talking point, Mr. Annamalai said the 2024 Lok Sabha election should mark the change for clean and honest politics in Tamil Nadu.