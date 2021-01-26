Firm begins work for supply of piped natural gas in T.N.

CHENNAI

26 January 2021 00:05 IST

AG & P, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas logistics company has started the spade work to supply natural gas in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur geographical areas in the State as part of the city gas distribution (CGD) network.

It recently opened its first natural gas station in Ramanathapuram under it's brand AG&P Pratham and plans to open 30 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations by this year end.

“The station will get gas supplies from GAIL's gas treatment facility and distribute to CNG stations in the district. We have begun pipeline laying work in Ramanathapuram and hope to begin domestic supplies before the end of the calendar year,” said Manish Goswami, chief operations officer of the company for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Ramanathapuram, the company aims to provide 41,000 connections and start 11 CNG stations where it has also launched two CNG outlets. The company would also ensure supplies to Rameswaram island via virtual pipeline.

As far as Kancheepuram is concerned, the detailed feasibility report is ready and the company aims to provide 11 lakh connections and install 111 CNG stations. "We are in talks with SIPCOT for the land and we will be taking gas from Indian Oil Corporation's pipeline. Industries in the Oragadam and Sriperumbudur areas would be our target," he added.

In Vellore, lands have been purchased for LNG stations and the first stations would be commissioned by October, he said.

Indian Oil Corporation is presently carrying out work to lay pipelines for supply of natural gas in Coimbatore and Salem geographical areas. Torrent Gas is also set to begin physical work in Chennai, Nagapattinam and Karaikal areas. It recently launched CNG stations in Nagapattinam.