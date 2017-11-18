Firing at fishermen: HC orders probe

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the State police to appoint an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to supervise the ongoing investigation by the Mandapam police in Ramanathapuram district into alleged opening of fire by Coast Guard personnel on fishermen from Rameswaram on Monday.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M. Sundar made it clear that the authorities concerned shall consider in accordance with law the claims for compensation for the victims. The orders were passed on a public interest litigation petition filed by Fishermen Care, a Chennai-based registered association, through its counsel L.P. Maurya.

Though the petitioner association, represented by its president L.T.A. Peter Rayan, a former Deputy Secretary to the State government, had sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a special investigation team to inquire into the firing incident, the judges said that no such orders need to be passed.

Dictating the orders, the Chief Justice said that there was no reason to believe that the State police, which was in no way connected to the Coast Guard, would not investigate the matter impartially.

It was also observed that there were no valid reasons to assume that the police would get swayed by reported contradictory statements made by the Coast Guard.