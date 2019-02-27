Fireworks units resume work

Majority of 1,070 fireworks units in Virudhunagar district reopened on Tuesday after over 100 days of closure.

“Expecting an interim relief from the Supreme Court that was scheduled to hear an appeal against its order of banning Barium Nitrate and making of joined crackers, the units started opening since Monday.

However, the court did not hear the case today,” said Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association president A. Asaithambi.

Manufacturers affiliated to various associations, including TANFAMA and the Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA), opted for an indefinite closure of the units on November 12 as the Supreme Court ordered making of green crackers only.

They said that joined crackers and other fireworks products that were made using Barium Nitrate formed a majority of the production. With no clarity on what is green crackers, they cannot carry out production.

Besides, both the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and District Revenue Officer, who are authorities to issue licences, had warned against violating court order.

Though the district administration asked the industry to make crackers that were not banned, the industry refused expressing apprehension of action.

“We have suffered a lot due to long closure. Over 8 lakh employees have been rendered jobless. The units were facing debts,” he said.

Only 10% to 20% of workers could be engaged as the number of goods to be manufactured was reduced to a few like single cracker, bombs, red-light emitting flower pots and caps and rolls.

Initially, the units can only take up maintenance like cleaning the premises and clearing the wild growth before taking up the actual production.

“Many workers have migrated to other districts seeking jobs,” he said.