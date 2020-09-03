Fireworks units cautioned against storing left-over mixture of chemicals

A shed that was razed down by an explosion triggered by lightning in Tenkasi district on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sivakasi

03 September 2020

Lightning has caused three fire accidents in Virudhunagar, Tenkasi districts

Fireworks industry has been cautioned against leaving unused mixture of chemicals used for making crackers in the fireworks units to avoid explosion triggered by lightning.

“In the last one month, three fire accidents have been reported at fireworks units due to lightning in Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts,” said K. Sundaresan, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Five sheds damaged

However, in two accidents reported in Virudhunagar district, the damage was not much as the quantity of left-over chemical was very less.

But lightning strike at Jayaram fireworks factory at Varaganur in Tenkasi district on Tuesday razed down one working shed completely and severely damaged four other buildings.

Since, in all the three accidents, the lightning had struck after working hours, there was no injury and loss of life.

After inspecting the accident site at Varaganur on Thursday, Mr. Sundaresan said that he had collected samples of chemicals from the site. “Enquiry with the workers revealed that they had left the unused mixture of chemicals inside the working shed,” he added.

Follow weather forecast

Mr. Sundaresan instructed the fireworks units to watch out for weather report and plan their daily work based on it.

“If the rain is likely in later part of the day, the factories could go for chemical mixing in smaller quantities so that the mixture is exhausted before the rain interrupts their work,” he said.

In case the mixture is left over due to rain, the foreman should ensure that the remaining chemical is taken to the waste burning pit and destroyed as per instruction.

When the mixture is in the open ground, lightning strike can only ignite fire. However, when the same happens in a closed room, it leads to explosion and causes much damage, he added.