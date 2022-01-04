Tamil Nadu

Fireworks unit accident toll rises to five

The toll in Saturday’s fire accident at R.K.V.M. Fireworks unit at Kalathoor in Virudhunagar district went up to five with the death of M. Muniyandi, 30, of Mangalam at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday.

Police said Muniyandi was critically injured in the blast reported at the fireworks units due to friction caused when chemicals were handled at the mixing unit.

With the discharge of one of the injured, six workers, including a woman, are still under treatment for injuries they suffered when flying debris hit them after the blast.


