Fireworks industry in T.N. warned of action for violation of Supreme Court directives

Workers invovled in fireworks manufacturing after 35 days of lockdown in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, in November, 2021

Virudhunagar:

21 November 2021 14:08 IST

Industry leaders told not to manufacture, stock, sell banned fireworks

As the fireworks industry is all set for a fresh production season after Deepavali, Virudhunagar district administration has warned the industry from using barium nitrate and making joint crackers banned by the Supreme Court.

Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghnath Reddy warned the industry of stringent action if the fireworks unit were found flouting the Apex court order.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of fireworks manufacturers associations here on November 20, the Collector said that the Supreme Court in its order, dated October 29, has banned fireworks containing barium nitrate and joint crackers that pose danger to health of people and the environment.

In order to ensure implementation of the Apex court guidelines, special teams would be formed for inspecting the fireworks units. “Any unit that is found to violate the Supreme Court order would face stringent action,” he said. "No fireworks that is banned by the court should be manufactured, stocked, sold or burst," he said.

District Superintendent of Police M. Manohar; District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian; Sivakasi Additional Collector M. Birathiviraj; Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Kalimuthu; officials from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, K. Pandey and Parvesh Kumar and representatives of various associations of fireworks manufacturers participated in the meeting.