10 dead in fireworks factory explosion near Tamil Nadu’s Sattur

February 17, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Three workers also suffered severe burn injuries; blast destroys five buildings on the private factory’s premises; T.N. CM announces ₹3 lakh solatium for kin of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for the injured

C. Palanivel Rajan

The fireworks factory where an explosion killed at least 10 people in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on February 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Ten workers were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a private fireworks factory unit in Kundayiruppu near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Saturday. The blast, which took place at the Winner Fireworks unit at about 12:30 p.m., completely destroyed five out of the 70 buildings on the premises. 

Nine people were declared dead on arrival at the Sivakasi government hospital and one died while at the hospital, police said. The dead were identified as S. Ramesh, 28; A. Karuppasamy, 23; R. Ambika, 30; M. Muthu, 28; K. Aberaj, 62; T. Murugajothi, 48; V. Santharoobi, 43; M. Gurusamy, 52; M. Muniyasamy, 44; and R. Jeya.

Three workers with burn injuries, who were admitted to the Virudhunagar and Sivakasi government hospitals, were identified as S. Sivakumar, 29; M. Muthukumar, 30; and S. Rengammal, 55. 

No case registered yet

Rescue and fire service personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The Alangulam police, who are investigating the incident, are yet to register a case. 

Officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization who inspected the cracker unit refused to disclose any information about their findings. 

More than the permitted number of workers were present inside the rooms of the unit, which was one of the reasons for the incident, according to a police official and several workers.

Following the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh for each of the families of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh for each of the injured.

